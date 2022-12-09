Cardi B Shares Her BBL Experience and Advice For Women Considering It

Cardi B says that she had to get her illegal butt shots removed, and she is now telling fans not to get the dangerous or illegal procedure done.

While on Instagram Live, Cardi B revealed for the first time that she had illegal butt shots done years ago in a basement in the Bronx for $800. On Wednesday’s Instagram Live, she revealed that she had the procedure done because she was too skinny for a fat transfer procedure and decided to get biopolymers put in her glutes to give her volume and the look she wanted.

“In August, I got surgery and I removed 95% of my [biopolymers] … if you don’t know what it is, it’s a$$ shots. It was a really crazy process,” the mother of two revealed.

The rapper also told her fans not to get the procedure because she is too young. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you’re 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a$$,’ so you result to a– shots, DON’T!” she insisted.

Cardi B in Los Angeles 2022 / @iamcardib IG

Cardi also said she was telling her fans about her experience, especially since many were misinformed and thought as soon as she gave birth to her son Wave in September 2021 that, she went back to the surgeon.

Cardi B has been very open about her plastic surgeries and even revealed that she prefers to go to Colombia and Dominican Republic for her surgeries. However, she said that the surgeries had risks, and she encouraged fans to ensure that they did proper medical check-ups before undergoing any procedure.

“When it comes to BBLs [Brazilian butt lifts], if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she continued.

Cardi B added that everyone should consult their doctors before undergoing BBL surgeries and if they have diabetes they should not do it. The Bronx rapper has never been shy about her surgeries. Earlier this year she publicly acknowledged that she did a nose job. At the time, she also vowed to not do anymore surgeries.