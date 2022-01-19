Cardi B Paying For The Bronx Fire Victim’s Funerals, Gets Applaud By Mayor

Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she would be paying the funeral costs for the recent fire victims in the Bronx.

Cardi B’s generosity is in collaboration with New York City Mayor Eric Adams as they move to assist the families of the victims of the Twin Parks fire.

Cardi, who is herself a native of the Bronx, will assist with the costs related to the funeral, including repatriation expenses for some victims to be buried in The Gambia, Africa, through the Mayor’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

The 17 victims have been identified ranging from ages 2-50 years old and mainly included women and children. Most of them are also Africans and Muslims.

Earlier this week, the state of New York announced a $2 million fund to assist the victims of the fire. There were

Cardi B said she felt compelled to assist her fellow Bronx people.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx, and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still.”

The Twin Parks fire is one of the worst in New York City history. The fire occurred on January 9, 2022, resulting in 17 people dying, including 8 children.

Forty-four people were injured, with 32 sustaining life-threatening injuries, while fifteen were critical after the fire. The building was home to mainly West African families.

“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she said. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” Cardi B said.

According to Cardi B’s representative, the artist is partnering with the Mayor’s Fund to assist all of the families affected by the fire, including those who will need financial support moving forward, TMZ reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is extremelt grateful for the rapper’s donation in a statement.

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time,” Adams added.