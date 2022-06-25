Cardi B Goes Off On Fan Who Called Her Daughter Kulture Autistic

Cardi B does not play when it comes to her children, and Bardi Gang haters continue to send hate to her daughter Kulture.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist called out a Twitter user for being hateful to her daughter and claiming that she is special needs. The Twitter user attacked Cardi’s daughter after the rapper shared her opinion on the new Roe V Wade court judgment overturning the formerly landmark case.

Cardi B called out Twitter users for gunning after her after she stated her opinion.

“Every time I talk about political sh*t y’all get me f****ng dragged so shut the f**k up,” she said.

The rapper said that weeks ago when she tweeted that the country was heading for a recession and that the government was not putting things in place or telling citizens, she was told to shut up and mind her business since she’s rich.

Friday was no different. Cardi B called out a Twitter critic who said her daughter was autistic and she should be watching her instead of commenting on political events on Twitter.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she not sticking her finger in outlets,” the hate-filled comment read.

“my daughter is not autistic….You can’t call her ugly so yall have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic b***h she said in one post.

“My child is 3 years old …You see this why abortions shouldn’t get banned …cause that’s the first sh*t your mother should of done with your glitter bottom a**,” she said in another Tweet.

Cardi B also added that she didn’t want people to speak about her children and that they are off bounds in every discussion.

“30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on sh*t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about [roe] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?” she said.