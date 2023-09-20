Cardi B Denies Shading Nicki Minaj’s Husband In Offset’s Anniversary Post

Bronx rapper Cardi B is celebrating her husband, Offset, as the couple reaches a milestone of six years of being married.

The Migos rapper showed out as he spared no money on ensuring that Cardi felt loved on their special day. Cardi’s post has also stirred up resentment among Nicki Minaj fans, who believe that the post is targeting her husband, Kenneth Petty, for not being the provider of his household.

Cardi B’s post was sweet and innocent as she celebrated being married to her husband. The rapper shared bundles and bundles of floral arrangements, including roses and peonies, stacked in the foyer of her home.

“Thank you sooo much baby Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection, and for being a great father to our children,” she began in the long post.

“I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown a** man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this A**!!” the “Bodak Yellow” artiste said. “MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into.”

Offset also wrote in the comments, “I Love You 4Ever.”

The couple got married in 2017 and are now the parents of daughter Kulture and son Wave. Offset also has three children from previous unions, which Cardi has often included in their large blended family.

In the meantime, some fans used the moment to be messy as they brought up Kenneth Petty threatening Offset last weekend.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, who is a sex offender currently on probation in California, attended the VMAs with his wife. However, he also used the traveling opportunity to meet up with his friends in New York, where they said they were on a corner looking for the Migos rapper.

“I’m not trying to be funny or nothing but this is what happens when your husband is working and he’s making his own money he can send you gifts like that unlike somebody else’s husband who’s living off of them and who’s hanging on the corner like he’s 18 when he’s in his late 40s reaching 50 threatening people but that’s just my opinion,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Remember when they claimed y’all marriage was a PR stunt and 2 kids later y’all here. Happy Anniversary.”

“Keep showing them how it’s done !!! Keep being role models to your children and the teens, young women, and men of a our culture… We are all watching… but us old people like me. We are rooting for you and your family…. A+ Offset,” another said.

Stefflon Don also complimented the artiste’s singing voice.

“But the vocals are vocaling,” she wrote.

Cardi B has since denied that she was shading Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, in her post. According to the Bronx rapper, her sole aim was to celebrate her husband, who is away from her for work but still finds time to show her his appreciation on their anniversary.