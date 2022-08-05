Cardi B Denies Involvement In Nicki Minaj ‘Fake Assistant’ Drama

Cardi B is denying that she had anything to do with the recent drama surrounding Nicki Minaj after a troll account reportedly claimed to be her ex-assistant and was dishing dirt on the rapper.

The account popped up days ago on Instagram under the name of a label executive and using the photo of a Business Insider journalist while sharing several allegations about Minaj and her husband and also sharing information about the rapper’s life.

Nicki Minaj, who had addressed the troll account, claimed that it was an attempt by another fan base to execute their plan to take her down. While she did not call names, it is widely known that she and Bronx rapper Cardi B do not particularly enjoy a relationship due to their past rivalry. Fans have also continued the drama as they find ways to compare and pit the rappers against each other and this latest incident with Nicki say the Barbz throwing shots at Bardi gang fans.

Cardi B denied that she had anything to do with it as she defended herself, noting that she was asked by bloggers for input on the “tea.” She said all of it is false as the troll account also made allegations that Minaj was recorded speaking ill of Cardi’s children.

In a rare moment, Cardi says she did not believe the account and called the claims lies.

“A lot of things I’m seeing is ppl be saying oh you be discussing this, this and that with Arman. No,” Cardi B began.

“A lot of blogs hit me up asking me about that bs that was going on two days ago and I told everybody, no, that is not true, there was lies talking bout ‘oh Mike Will Made it told you this and that and said this about your kid’, no. That is not true, that is not true. ‘Have you reached out this and that’- no. it’s not true, I think it’s false, I think it’s a troll. And that what I told Arman and what I told everybody else,” Cardi B said.

The rapper added that she responded to questions from blogs because she is tired of having false assumptions made about her.

“I’m not discussing everybody, I’m telling ppl no this sh*t is a lie, because guess what if I don’t respond to people they are gonna assume that it’s real and then they are gonna run with it. I don’t lie on people and I’m not gonna let the narrative go that is true. What’s wrong with me saying it’s a lie it’s not true,” she asked.

Cardi also called out those who only wanted to see strife had she entertained the claims by the troll account and lashed out at Minaj.

“Y’all would have loved it if I entertained it… ‘yes it’s true’… but that’s not true, I told people it’s false, that’s a troll, that’s a troll account and that’s how I left it, nice clean and there. And Arman wasn’t the only one that reached out. A lot of blogs DM me and a lot of blogs hit my publicist and we denied all of it and we said it was a lie. thank you, carry on,” the rapper ended.

Nicki Minaj, in the meantime, has been promoting her music, while Cardi B recently dropped her track “Hot Sh*t” with Kanye West and is reportedly working on her album to be released this year.