Cardi B Channels Rihanna As She Go After Tasha K For $4 Million Debt

Cardi B channels her inner Rihanna in going after Tasha K for the nearly $4 million she owed.

In what many consider a victory for entertainers who are often hounded by vloggers and bloggers alike, Cardi B walked out of court with just about $4 million in her defamation case against blogger Tasha K last month.

In a case that must prove to be a harrowing ordeal for Cardi, a judge awarded her just about $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for pain and suffering, $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses, $500,000 for reimbursement for legal fees, and $25,000 for Cardi’s medical fees. Not surprisingly, Tasha K’s lawyers have already said that they will appeal the judgment.

The controversial YouTuber has already stated that she simply does not have the money to pay the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. In fact, during a recent interview with Social Society, she made it crystal clear that she doesn’t have that kind of money when she said, “I ain’t got it. Listen I ain’t got it. I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it.”

In a classic Bronx reply to the news, Cardi made it short and sweet when she addressed the matter on Twitter.

“Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM” she tweeted yesterday, Monday 21. For those who may not know what that means, it’s Bitch Better Have My Money. An indicator that Cardi is not dealing with any excuses from Tasha K.

She then drew some inspiration from the originator of the slang and posted a video of Rihanna singing the track but later explained she was forced to take the post down.

“My music reps just [called] me to take it down. I can’t never have fun,” she posted.

The case drew a lot of attention as it came to a close last month. The “WAP” rapper initiated the libel lawsuit in 2019 as she filed a $75,000 claim. It was very easy to understand her motivation behind the suit as Tasha K had embarrassed the rap star with a slew of lies.

Some of them were really derogatory, including her claims that Cardi had herpes, used a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, abused cocaine, and even that she worked as a prostitute before finding fame.

All of Tasha K’s claims were found to be false, and on January 24, it was determined that she was guilty of defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

For the rap star, it was an experience that she would not soon forget as she’s even admitted that she developed mental health issues as she revealed during the trial that she felt extremely suicidal. She also said that she felt defeated and depressed and even lost sleep thinking about Tasha K’s lies.

Tasha K has tried to turn it around, saying that she is being bullied by a powerful rap star. She’s already addressed the issue on her channel where she explained that she felt that Cardi only won the case because she was bullied by a “machine that has corporate interest to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity, and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc on our society in our neighborhoods.”

Knowing the two personalities involved in this matter, it’s likely that this is far from over.