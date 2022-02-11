Canned cocktails are so big, they’ve made it to the Super Bowl

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Anheuser-Busch, known for beers like Budweiser, Busch and Stella Artois, is shining a light on its canned cocktails with a new Super Bowl ad.

The commercial , an homage to/parody of Apple’s “Here’s to the crazy ones” campaign, is a love letter to the “lazy” ones: People who walk their dogs on a treadmill, use sprinklers to wash their cars and drink pre-mixed cocktails out of cans. The spot features a variety of Cutwater Spirits mixed drinks, like vodka mules, lime margaritas and tiki rum mai tais.

It’s the first national Super Bowl commercial for Cutwater, and the first national spirits ad for Anheuser-Busch during the big game. (Last year, Anheuser-Busch ran regional Super Bowl ads in seven markets for Cutwater).

Cutwater is getting a Super Bowl ad.

For Anheuser-Busch, the spot is a way to draw attention to its offerings as the buzzy canned cocktail market heats up.

“The goal of this campaign is to grow national awareness for Cutwater,” Fabricio Zonzini, president of the company’s Beyond Beer unit, told CNN Business. He added that “Cutwater Spirits is Anheuser-Busch’s fastest growing spirits-based ready-to-drink brand and is a major priority for our company,”