Canadian Lilly Singh on T&T Carnival: Trinis built different Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Canadian Lilly Singh on T&T Carnival: Trinis built different Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Atomica wins Horse of the Year

Canadian Lilly Singh on T&T Carnival: Trinis built different

Pay attention to your investment decisions, says financial advisor

Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

One of Jamaica’s most wanted shot and killed in St Thomas

JPL: Chapelton and Cavalier round off matchday 15 with victories

4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

Jamaica Sotheby’s Realty cops honours at Americas Propery Awards

Gabriel recalled for his first West Indies ODIs since 2019

Tuesday Feb 21

27?C
Carnival
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Canadian personality Lilly Singh is in Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2023. Photos via screenshots/Instagram

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Canadian personality Lilly Singh has returned to Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival and expressed her admiration for Trinidadian stamina after playing J’Ouvert.

Singh, who has visited Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival before, returned for the twin-island republic’s first full Carnival street party in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posting to her Instagram stories after playing J’Ouvert on Carnival Monday, Singh said Trinidadians are just “built different” – she might be right!

Singh also shared an Instagram story with soca icon Machel Montano singing along to “Come Home” featuring Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous.

Have you played mas? How do you train for the road?

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Atomica wins Horse of the Year

Carnival

Nicki Minaj: Queen ‘ting, King ‘ting, that’s all that comes outta T&T

Carnival

Canadian Lilly Singh on T&T Carnival: Trinis built different

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols