Calvin Ayre Foundation provides 540K for 200 scholarships to UWI Five Islands Campus

Billionaire and philanthropist, Ambassador Calvin Ayre is making a substantial donation to the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus to provide scholarships for as many as 200-students.

The ceremony, to formally launch the project, was held at the campus on Tuesday afternoon, where Prime Minister Gaston Browne and officials of the University expressed their deep appreciation and thanks to Ambassador Ayre, for his generosity and commitment to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

The prime minister delivered the feature address at the launch of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus and the Calvin Ayre Foundation 75 Financial Care Project, which offers over 200 scholarships to students of the campus over a two-year period.

The project is valued at EC $540,000.00.

The agreement for the project was signed by Ambassador Calvin Ayre of the Calvin Ayre Foundation and Professor Densil A. Williams Pro-Vice Chancellor and Campus Principal of the UWI Five Islands Campus.

