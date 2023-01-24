CAL announces additional flights for Carnival

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has announced additional flights between Trinidad and several destinations for the Carnival season. These destinations include: Jamaica, Barbados, Orlando, USA and Toronto, Canada.

Between February 12 and 26, Piarco International will welcome seven additional flights through the national carrier, a media release said.

CAL will fly from Kingston to Port of Spain on February 12 and 26, departing from Kingston at 10 am and arriving at 1.40 pm, on both days.

Outbound flights from Port of Spain to Kingston, the release added, will depart Piarco at 3.10 pm and arrive at 5.05 pm, on the same days.

On February 12, there will also be a return flight to Barbados. It will depart from Piarco at 9.55 am and arrive in Barbados at 10.50 am.

The inbound flight will depart from Barbados at 11.45 am and arrive at Piarco at 12.40 pm.

For those coming from Barbados specifically for Carnival, CAL will have an additional flight on February 25.

A flight will leave Piarco at 12.10 pm and arrive in Barbados at 1.05 pm and will depart from Barbados at 2 pm and arrive here at 2.55 pm.

From Toronto, CAL will fly round-trip on February 13 and 21.

It will depart from Piarco at 9.30 am and 1.55 am, and arrive in Toronto at 2.35 pm and 7 am respectively.

The return trip from Toronto to Piarco will depart at 4.30 pm and 9 am and arrive at 11.10 pm and 3.40 pm.

From Orlando,CAL has one additional flight on February 14.

It will depart from Piarco at 8 am and arrive in Orlando at 12 noon. It will leave Orlando at 2.25 pm and arrive here at 7.30 pm.

The release said, “The addition of these services aligns with the airline’s commitment to improve inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity.”

The additional flights are now open for bookings via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App and the Reservations Call Centre. Customers may also secure bookings through travel agents.

NewsAmericasNow.com