Busy Signal Drops Summer Anthem “Party Next Door”

News Americas, New York, NY, May 23, 2025: Jamaican dancehall star Busy Signal is officially turning up the heat and kicking off the summer party season with a high-energy bang, thanks to his sizzling new single “Party Next Door,” now streaming on all major platforms via Nuh Rush Records and distributed by Tuff Gong International.

Known for igniting dancefloors across the globe, the Jamaican hitmaker has teamed up once again with veteran producer and longtime collaborator IamNuhRush, (aka Junior Brown), to deliver what’s already being hailed as a summer anthem. And if the music alone doesn’t do it for you, the just-dropped official video will.

Premiered exclusively on Boomshots, the go-to platform for reggae and dancehall culture, the video is everything a party lover dreams of—sun-soaked vibes, big riddims, tight security, and a guest list hotter than the Jamaican sun. Directed by the creative force 300, the visuals take fans to a hilltop mansion bash where bottles pop, the vibes are up, and the music hits hard. Adding a dose of humor is rising actor Trilla Milla, who plays a persistent gatecrasher trying every trick to get into the event – until Busy himself clears the way.

“Turning up to dancehall, take it back to basic, original dem cah replace it,” Busy chants in the track, which is laced with heavy bass and infectious hooks that guarantee this one’s destined to dominate playlists and party scenes from Kingston to Queens.

Rob Kenner, founding editor of Boomshots, nailed the sentiment perfectly: “What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with this banger? ‘Party Next Door’ is a prime example of a champion DJ in action.”

The release comes just in time for the start of summer and carries Busy Signal’s unmistakable stamp of energy, versatility, and global appeal. Fans of the dancehall icon know to expect nothing less. With past hits like “Watch Out For This (Bumaye)” with Major Lazer, “Come Over,” and “Bedroom Bully,” Busy has consistently delivered, fusing Caribbean flavor with global beats including Afrobeat, EDM, hip hop, and Soca.

This isn’t the first magic Busy and IamNuhRush have made together. Their previous collaborations – like “Big Chune,” “Steam Chalice,” and “Cruising”—have all garnered acclaim. But “Party Next Door” is poised to take their creative synergy to new heights.

So whether you’re on a rooftop in New York, a beach in Miami, or a yard in Montego Bay, turn up the volume – because Busy Signal just declared that summer has officially started.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEOHERE