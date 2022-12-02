Businessman dies from two-vehicle crash on PJ Patterson Highway Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fifty-four-year-old Neville Peart, a businessman of Spanish Town, St Catherine, died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the PJ Patterson Highway in the parish on Thursday, December 1.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, Peart was driving a Toyota Hilux motor truck towards Clarendon, when the vehicle collided with a Nissan motor van, which then crashed into the median and overturned.

Peart, who was the Clarendon College daCosta Cup football team’s assistant manager, a post he held since 1994, sustained serious injuries and was assisted to the hospital by a passer-by.

The driver of the Nissan motor van also sustained injuries, and was assisted to the hospital by the police.

Peart, who was also a past student of Clarendon College, later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at hospital.

The Ferry police are investigating the incident.

NewsAmericasNow.com