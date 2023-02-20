Businessman arrested for ganja found buried in backyard

Black Immigrant Daily News

The police have arrested a 45-year-old businessman of Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden after over two kilograms of ganja was found buried in the backyard of his business at Honey Camp Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

Police stated that acting on information received, ranks went to the businessman’s premises at Honey Camp Landing during which a 5-gallon bucket containing two parcels was dug up from the backyard.

Upon inspecting the two parcels, seven smaller parcels were found containing the cannabis. He was, however, told of the offense committed and cautioned but he denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

He was escorted to the Issano Police Station along with the narcotics where it was weighed and amounted to 2413.9 grams. The businessman is presently in custody and he is assisting with investigations.

NewsAmericasNow.com