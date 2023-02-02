Business owner ‘disheartened’ after ATM heist at gas station Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hours after thieves broke into Jamieson’s Service Station in Darliston, Westmoreland, on Thursday morning and stole an automated teller machine (ATM) containing a substantial amount of cash, the machine was recovered.

However, the money, reported to be more than $8 million, was missing.

The owner of the service station, Jamiel Jamieson, told Loop News that he is disheartened after the heist.

Around 2:30am Thursday, a group of men broke into the service station after disabling the alarm system.

The robbers gained entry to the building by cutting the grille to the front door of the service station.

The police were reportedly notified about the robbery in progress by the gang of thieves, an “operation” that lasted about an hour before they completed their act. However, the thieves were able to get away.

The owner of Jamieson Service Station is distraught about the break-in at his business.

“I am trying to provide a service for the community… it is hard to find an ATM in the rural area … and this is it. It is very disheartening,” he said.

Jamieson, who told Loop News he has been operating his business for some seven years, is upset that thieves were at his establishment for about an hour or more, but no police were on hand to apprehend them.

“I have to evaluate whether I will remain. We don’t have the support of the police,” he lamented on Thursday.

He said that there have been break-ins and robberies in the general area, but this was the first something of this magnitude had happened to him.

