Burna Boy Show Off Mystery Woman On Snapchat After Jada Kingdom Denies Dating Rumors

Burna Boy and Jada Kingdom’s relationship might be over because he is showing off a mystery woman on Snapchat, leaving his fans with more questions than answers.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star is surely making his way around the ladies as much as he is dropping hits. It’s safe to say that Burna Boy is having the best year of his career, with a plethora of hits dropped this year and numerous sold-out stadium shows in the US and Europe.

When he is not in the studio working or performing on stage, Burna Boy is making headlines for a different reason, his dating life. It was only a few weeks ago when he confirmed speculations he was dating Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom by namedropping her in his new collaboration with Byron Messia, “Talibans II.”

“All a the best p*m p*m deh a Kingston, so mi buy a Birkin fi Jada Kingdom,” he sings over the catchy beat.

Prior to releasing the song, Jada Kingdom was spotted rocking a “Damini” chain similar to the one Burna was often spotted wearing. She was also spotted partying with him in Europe around his birthday period. The “Heavy” singer also shared a Birkin on the Gram rumored to be the one the “Last Last” singer copped for her.

Jada Kingdom was asked about the dating rumors following her performance at this year’s Reggae Sumfest, and she sidestepped the questions.

Now Burna Boy sent his fans into a frenzy when he suddenly shared a short clip of a voluptuous female on his Snapchat with his song “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage playing in the background. In assessing the video, it’s safe to say that Burna Boy certainly has a type. Prior to Jada Kingdom, he was in an extended relationship with Stefflon Don, so you get the gist.

“Where is Jada Kingdom cuz this definitely doesn’t look like Jada man Burna what you doing she was the baddest,” one fan wrote while another added, “Burna def has a type this man love them big batty girls lol.”

On the musical front, Burna Boy is getting ready to release his new album, I Told Them, due on August 25th. His new single “Big 7” is the first song off the forthcoming project. So far, he has not revealed the tracklist or who will be featured on the album, but he was spotted with RZA and Busta Rhymes in New York City recently, and he revealed that he recorded some tracks during his recent visit to Jamaica.