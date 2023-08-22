Burna Boy New Song “Cheat On Me” Is Not About Stefflon Don Relationship

Burna Boy raised some eyebrows when he dropped his new song “Cheat On Me” featuring Dave. Some fans think he is referencing his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don, but sources are telling Urban Islandz that is not the case.

“Cheat On Me” was released on Tuesday (August 22, 2023) ahead of the Afrobeats star’s forthcoming album, I Told Them, due on August 25th. To say fans are excited about the new project is an understatement. So far, he has released the first single, “Big 7,” which debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Afrobeats Chart. “Cheat On Me” is the second official single for which Burna Boy released an accompanying music video.

Immediately after dropping the track, some fans are calling it “Last Last” part two, while others are outright asking Stefflon Don what did she do exactly to make Burna Boy want to continue singing about their demised relationship.

“Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me/Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me,” Burna sings over the Intro and the hook. He sings in one verse, “No be everybody be believer/Anytime that I double up I deliver/Anytime any arena, ‘rena/I be caught on like Jesus/Before you start to criticize, consider, oh, consider, oh.”

Burna Boy people told Urban Islandz on Tuesday that the song is not a reference to his past relationships but just music.

“The song is not about anyone of the artists past relationships,” a source close to the production of the song said. “We know that Ogulu was involved in a very public relationship with another celebrity, but that doesn’t mean every song he does is about that person or anyone else. This is just music and while sometimes art imitates life this song is not the case, it’s purely music for the fans to enjoy.”

In the meantime, the song is off to a great start on DSPs, with 300,000 views on the day of its release on YouTube.

Stefflon Don has not reacted to the chatters. The British-born rapper, who is of Jamaican descent, is rumored to be dating Omah Lay after he shared a photo of her sitting on his lap.