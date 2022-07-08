Burna Boy Link Up With Popcaan On New Song “Toni-Ann Singh”

Burna Boy and Popcaan link up for a new song, “Toni-Ann Singh.”

The Nigerian rapper’s new album Love, Damini is now out, and he enlists a bunch of artists, including Popcaan, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, J Balvin, and more, for the 19-track project. The dancehall hitmaker is surprisingly featured on a song seemingly tribute to his new girlfriend, former Miss World Toni-Ann Singh. The track was produced by Anju Blaxx and Amilcar Smith.

“Girl you pretty like Toni-Ann Singh (Weh)/You me angel without the two wings, yeah/Whine your waist me darling (Yeah)/Let me feel like a love me falling, yeah/Bend over ‘pon the railing/Badman a turn you like a steering wheel,” Popcaan deejay in the chorus.

Popcaaan and Toni-Ann Singh ignited dating rumors last month when the Jamaican beauty accompanied the Unruly Boss to his show in Grenada. The two have been almost inseparable since making their debut on Instagram, as some fans speculated that their linkup was for a music video show.

Burna Boy has been in the two a lot lately for many things, including his new music and recent breakup with Stefflon Don. This week he was at the center of some social media trolling after his ex-girlfriend twerked on Sean Paul during their performance in Germany last weekend.

Burna Boy has not responded to the social media fiasco, but he is reaping some benefits with music streaming as the extra press fuels interest in the project.

Elsewhere on the album, Love, Domini, Ed Sheeran is featured on the single “For My Hand,” while Khalid comes through on “Wild Dreams.” The album is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

Listen to the song “Toni-Ann Singh” below.