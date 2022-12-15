Burna Boy concert set to go ahead on Friday night

Black Immigrant Daily News

DESPITE legal threats to file an injunction to stop the Burna Boy concert at the O2 Park, Chaguaramas on Friday night, organisers of the event confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the show will go on.

The event is being hosted by Twisted Entertainment Barbados in collaboration with Duke Concept and SM Promotions.

On Thursday pre-action protocol letters were served to the promoters and organisers calling on them to stop all plans and confirmed arrangements for Friday’s concert.

Attorneys for Cash Money Brothers Promotions alleged the outfit with which they were working to bring Nigerian singer Damini “Burna Boy” Ebunoluwa Ogulu to Trinidad. as part of his Love Damini tour, engaged in certain activities which saw Cash Money Promotions being pushed out of the picture.

In response, Twisted Entertainment said, “False and malicious misinformation has been spread that the concert may be in jeopardy and that Burna Boy may not appear. Nothing is further from the truth.”

It promised the concert will a super one. The band arrived in Trinidad on Thursday and Burna Boy was expected to land in TT on Thursday night.

“Everything is in place for an amazing concert. The promoters assure that they have complied with all legal and contractual requirements. Burna Boy is pleased to be associated with Twisted Entertainment and looks forward to performing for his fans in TT.”

