Burna Boy Calls Sizzla Kalonji His Inspiration At Judgement Yard Visit

Burna Boy and Sizzla Kalonji gifted fans money after the Afrobeats artist visited Judgment Yard in August Town over the weekend.

Sizzla shared several videos where he is seen on the mic holding a stack of United States dollars and calculating the exchange rate as he gave them money. The artiste gave the women USD 100 to split between the three of them, while the men were given $100 to split between the two of them. “Dada and @burnaboygram love the kids,” the reggae artiste captioned the video.

Burna Boy is presently in Jamaica, where he is taking a break from his Love Damini tour as he celebrates his 32nd birthday.

The artiste has enjoyed the lushness of the North Coast, having stayed at a villa in Hanover after arriving on the island. He has also traveled to the culture mecca of the Caribbean- Kingston, which is renowned for its music and cultural offerings, and has participated at Weddy Weddy Wednesdays and enjoyed a beach party at Pearly Beach Ocho Rios over the weekend.

The artist appeared excited as he hopped out of a tour bus with his entourage and entered Judgment Yard, Sizzla’s home and where he records music and fellowships with his fellow Rastafarian bredrin.

While speaking to fans, Burna Boy says Sizzla was an “inspiration” as he recalled that he first met Sizzla in South Africa in 2015 while attending a concert he was performing.

“First time I met you we were in South Africa; I think this must have been 2014/15 and you were performing, and I heard, and I was on the streets this time you feel me, I was big but I was not too big enough to not be on the streets so I went to the show and I ended up backstage…I don’t know if you remember this, that was basically my beginning…so if you realize, on my first album your face is hidden in there somewhere, you’ve been a big inspiration for me,” Burna Boy said.

The artist also visited Bob Marley’s home on Hope Road as well as Culture Yard in Trench Town, where the reggae icon spent his young adult years making music with some of the greats like Bunny Wailer.

In the meantime, things are looking up for the Grammy-winning artist as Apple announced today that it was live-streaming Burna Boy’s ‘Love Damini’ show on July 19 at the London Stadium.