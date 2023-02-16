Brother, sister are Schools Intellectual Chutney Monarchs

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dabria Baptiste of St. Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando at the School’s Intellectual National Carnival ChutneySoca Monarch Competition, secondary school category, at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

In the Duncan Regis household, Carnival and not Christmas is celebrated when December comes along.

That adherence to the celebration of Carnival led to the children of Mahalia Duncan Regis being crowned the primary and secondary school winners of the 2023 Schools Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch competition. The contest was held at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Jah’Majesty Charles, eight and N’Janela Jerrisha Duncan Regis, 19, won the primary and secondary categories respectively.

The family is from Laventille and Duncan Regis is also a calypsonian, who sings with the Kalypso Revue Tent.

Students of Couva West Secondary support their school mate, at the School’s Intellectual National Carnival ChutneySoca Monarch Competition, primary school category, at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

Charles represented Rosary Boys’ RC and N’Janela represented Athens School of Education. He sang My Love for Curry and she sang The Mother of Carnival. Their siblings were back-up singers for their brother and sister.

Duncan Regis intends to encourage her children to continue in the artform and was happy about younger people taking part in the Calypso Monarch finals. This, she believes, will lead to more young people singing calypso and other indigenous artforms.

“I am so thankful. I prayed so much for this. I asked God for this. I was not expecting the both, I just asked for one but I got both,” she said.

It was Charles’ first time in the competition, while his sister began entering from seven.

“We are a house of music. I teach my kids music all year round. We don’t celebrate Christmas. We celebrate Carnival,” she said.

Katelin Sultan of Warrenville TIA Primary placed 2nd at the School’s Intellectual National Carnival ChutneySoca Monarch Competition, primary school category, at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

N’Janela came fourth in the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC) National Calypso Queen Competition on January 29 at Queen’s Hall.

Duncan Regis is a former calypso queen.

She said her mother did not believe in singing and she was robbed of the opportunity to do so. When N’Janela expressed an interest in singing, from as early as three, at karaoke, her mother encouraged her.

Charles said he was excited and happy to be crowned the winner. He said he initially did not like singing but now believes, “I am going to keep signing for the rest of my life.”

Students of Orange Valley Government primary wave during the School’s Intellectual National Carnival ChutneySoca Monarch Competition, primary school category, at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

N’Janela said she hopes to transition to calypso tents and other senior competitions, as she is 19 and won’t be able to compete in junior competitions any more.

“I am very happy, as this is my last year,” she said. This is her first time winning in the secondary category; she won in the primary before.

Although scheduled to begin at 10 am, the competition began at 11.10 am.

Its founder and president of the National Chutney Foundation Dr Vijay Ramlal-Rai, said this was because some students were delayed because of traffic.

Jadon Boodoosingh of Orange Valley Government, performs at the School’s Intellectual National Carnival ChutneySoca Monarch Competition, primary school category, at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

There were four competitors in the primary schools category and nine from secondary schools. The students sang on a range of topics, including the covid19 pandemic, food and the state of the country.

Former winner turned full-time artiste Anthony Baston warmed up the crowd before the start. The students, their teachers and supporters were also entertained by Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung and singer Amrika Mutroo. Millennium Starz International entertained the audience while they waited for the results.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly also attended the event.

