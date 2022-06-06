British journalist and Brazilian indigenous affairs expert missing in the Amazon

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sao Paulo (CNN)A veteran British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous affairs expert are missing in Brazil’s remote Javari Valley, in the far western part of Amazonas state.

Journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Ara?jo Pereira, a staffer on leave from the Brazilian Indigenous National Foundation (FUNAI), have been missing for over 30 hours, according to the Coordination of the Indigenous Organization.

The organization, known as UNIVAJA, said that satellite information showed the pair’s last known location in the S?o Rafael community early on Sunday morning, where they were expected to meet with a local leader who never showed up.

After that, the missing pair had planned to take a two-hour trip to Atalaia do Norte, but never arrived, said the organization, which on Sunday deployed two rescue teams to search for them.

Home to thousands of indigenous people and about 16 uncontacted groups, the Javari Valley is a patchwork of rivers and dense forest that makes access very difficult.

Read More