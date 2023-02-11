Britany Anderson wins 60m hurdles in Berlin Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s world 100m hurdles silver medallist Britany Anderson won the women’s 60m hurdles at the ISTAF Indoor, a World Athletics Indoor Tour silver meeting, in Berlin on Friday.

Anderson clocked 7.85 seconds for the victory following a 7.87 effort earlier in the preliminary round, the quickest time going into the final.

Australia’s Michelle Jenneke clocked a personal best of 7.89 for second while Natalia Christofi of Cyprus finished third in 8.01.

Damion Thomas, another Jamaican, achieved a season’s best 7.65 seconds but it was only good enough for second in the men’s final.

Britain’s David King won in 7.63.