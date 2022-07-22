Brazil charges three men over killings of British journalist and indigenous expert

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Authorities in Brazil have charged three men with “aggravated double homicide and concealment of a corpse” following the disappearance last month of British journalist Dom Philips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Amarildo da Cosa Oliveira, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, and Jefferson da Silva Lima were processed as defendants for the crimes committed in the Javari Valley, according to a statement released by the federal prosecutor’s office Friday.

Veteran journalist Phillips and indigenous expert Pereira vanished on June 5 during a trip to the far western part of Amazonas state. Their deaths in the remote region have drawn global attention to the perils often faced by journalists and environmental activists in Brazil.

A federal court judge in Amazonas lifted the confidentiality surrounding the case’s details on Thursday.

Amarildo and Jefferson allegedly confessed to the crime in June and Amarildo led authorities to the bodies. However, Oseney’s participation was established through witness statements, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

