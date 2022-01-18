Home
Reading
January 18, 2022
Local News
Local News
Local News
1 hour ago
·
1 min read
Local News
Brandslachtoffer Nieuw Lombé bezweken in ziekenhuis
The content originally appeared on:
De Ware Tijd Online
Marcus Fonkel (77) is maandagavond in het ziekenhuis bezweken aan de derdegraads brandwonden die hij vrijdagnacht had opgelopen bij een brand in zijn woning in het dorp Nieuw Lombé. Fonkel was door toegesnelde buurtbewoners in veiligheid gebracht via een opengebroken venster.
