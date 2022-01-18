Brandslachtoffer Nieuw Lombé bezweken in ziekenhuis

Marcus Fonkel (77) is maandagavond in het ziekenhuis bezweken aan de derdegraads brandwonden die hij vrijdagnacht had opgelopen bij een brand in zijn woning in het dorp Nieuw Lombé. Fonkel was door toegesnelde buurtbewoners in veiligheid gebracht via een opengebroken venster.
