Bourbon Guyana Becomes First Offshore Support Vessel Operator

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tues. April 18, 2023: Bourbon Guyana, a subsidiary of Bourbon Corporation, has become the first offshore support vessel operator in Guyana. The company will provide a range of offshore support services to oil and gas operators working in the country’s waters.

The move comes as the offshore oil and gas industry in Guyana continues to grow rapidly. ExxonMobil, one of the largest players in the sector, has discovered more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the country’s waters since 2015.

Bourbon Guyana’s fleet of modern vessels includes supply boats, fast crew boats, and anchor handling tug supply vessels. These vessels are designed to meet the specific needs of the offshore oil and gas industry and are equipped with the latest technology and safety features.

The company’s services will include transportation of personnel and equipment to and from offshore installations, towing and mooring of drilling rigs and other equipment, and supply of goods and materials to offshore facilities. Bourbon Guyana will also provide a range of other services such as firefighting, rescue and recovery, and pollution control.

Bourbon Guyana is committed to providing high-quality services that meet the needs of its clients while also ensuring the safety of its employees and the protection of the environment. The company’s vessels are operated by highly trained and experienced crews who are equipped with the latest safety equipment and technology.

Bourbon Corporation has a strong track record of providing offshore support services to the oil and gas industry around the world. The company has a presence in more than 45 countries and operates a fleet of more than 450 vessels.

The launch of Bourbon Guyana is expected to boost the country’s offshore oil and gas sector and create new job opportunities for local residents. The company is committed to working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that its operations have a positive impact on the local economy and environment.

As the offshore oil and gas industry in Guyana continues to grow, Bourbon Guyana is well positioned to play a key role in supporting the sector and helping to unlock the country’s potential as a major player in the global energy market.