Bolt draws for Bounty Killer’s lyrics as he points to ‘PR distractions Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has drawn for lyrics from a Bounty Killer dancehall classic, ‘Look into My Eyes’, as he grapples with being the victim of what could be one of the biggest fraud rackets in Jamaica’s history, which also continues to dominate headlines locally and internationally.

The post with the lyrics made to the sprint legend’s Instagram account on Monday comes ahead of a possible legal battle between the icon and Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) over funds reportedly missing from an account, which is said to be his, at the investment company.

While his social media postings have not directly mentioned a link to the reported fraud at SSL, Bolt has been gaining the support of his fans and followers as the probe into fraudulent activities at the investment firm continues.

The support comes on the heels of a statement from former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SSL, Zachary Harding, who said that during his tenure it was never shared with him that Bolt or any company affiliated with him were clients of the embattled investment firm.

Harding released a statement on the weekend in which he also said he was unaware of any misappropriation of funds at SSL during his tenure between September 2019 and June 2022.

Concerning the sprint legend, Harding said he “only learnt of Bolt being a client of SSL when the news broke in the media”. On Monday, Bolt posted a headshot of himself, with a snippet of Bounty Killer’s hit song, ‘Look into My Eyes’.

The lyrics in that snippet are as follows: “Look into my eyes, tell me what you see. Can you feel my pain? Am I your enemy?”

The retired sprinter then captioned the post: “The real ones see through all the PR distractions. #Focus.”

Bolt did not elaborate on what those “distractions” were or who they were coming from.

Amassing more than 60,000 likes and over 1,000 comments on Instagram in three hours, many social media users have reacted, including Jamaican basketballer Jordan Kellier, who shared prayer emojis.

Social media personality, Donna ‘Aunty Donna’ Gowe, shared: “No distraction my son. Yuh fi get back yuh money to rasta jah.”

Two days before that post, Bolt posted a photograph with his Olympic medals, and captioned it with the words, “Earned… Not Given”.

That post amassed nearly 490,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton commented on that post, stating: “Well Earned!! Through blood, sweat and tears!”

She added “Every day devil help di teef; one day God will help di watchman! God ago shame di demon dem! Our hearts and prayers are with you. Just hold di faith.”

Recording artiste Christopher Martin said: “Jah nah sleep and he never blinks an eye… all will be restored.”

Bounty Killer was also among those commenting on that post.

“Champions were born not raised,” he said.

On Sunday, Bolt tweeted a photograph of law books entitled Laws of Jamaica (various volumes) and The All England Law Reports (of several years), on a shelf.

Many Twitter users believe that this is symbolism for the retired athlete preparing for his legal fight.

News emerged two weeks ago that Bolt is among individuals who lost millions to a reported fraud at SSL.

Last Tuesday, Bolt’s legal team issued SSL a 10-day ultimatum to return his missing money–over US$12 million (J$1.8 billion)–or face legal action. The retired sprinter’s account at SSL now reportedly contains only US$12,000.

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) and the police’s Fraud Squad are actively involved in the probe relative to the purported fraudulent activities at SSL.

A former SSL employee who listed over 20 people she allegedly defrauded funds from at the entity, not including Bolt, is the main suspect identified in the probe so far.

Related Article

NewsAmericasNow.com