Bobby Shmurda Teases New Song “Hoochie Daddy” Dropping On Friday

Bobby Shmurda is set to release a summer hit called Hoochie Daddy, slated to hit the airwaves on July 15th.

The title of the song stems from a play on the current social discourse surrounding “hoochie shorts” or “hoochie mama” that has been popularized on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

According to the urban dictionary, a hoochie daddy is a man who is deemed to be very promiscuous or one who engages in the act of being perpetually flirtatious.

Bobby Shmurda has been active on the music scene since his release from prison in February 2021.

The New York rapper, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014 and subsequently served six years in jail on weapons and conspiracy charges.

Bobby Shmurda managed to complete his deal with Epic Records straight after being released from prison and went into the studio and picked up where he left off. He has since dropped singles such as No Time to Sleep, Shmoney featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel, They Don’t Know, and most recently, Gettin’ Em Back.

The Brooklyn rapper also announced in April that he has been working on his long-awaited debut album, which has still yet to be released.

Since completing his deal with former record label Epic Records, the Brooklyn native has gone independent, signaling his intention to control his own career and become completely autonomous. His preference to take his career along that route came from a claim that he was being blackballed by major record labels within the industry.

Shmurda released a snippet of his upcoming single Hoochie Daddy on his social media platforms, a twenty-nine-second video of the upcoming hit. The preview gave an idea to fans of what to expect in the official release.

Centered around a catchy hook, Bobby Shmurda made sure he injected some dancing into the mix.

His fans are eagerly anticipating the official drop of the summer tune.