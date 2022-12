The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

My son’s boat was stolen from the dock in ordnance bay in English harbour this week.

About 14ft long Eduardo with a Yamaha 30hp 2 stroke engine painted purple.

Green repairs on the hull.

Small wooden post in place of a cleat on the bow.

If seen please notify coastguard or police.

Many thanks

