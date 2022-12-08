Boat owners put on alert as marine conditions shift Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Fisheries Division has issued a northern area of disturbed weather marine notice for boat owners.

It states that the system is expected to affect Barbados Thursday, December 8, through to Sunday, December 11, 2022.

All fishing boat owners and fishers are advised that Northerly sea swells will be affecting the island from today starting from 1.0 to 2 metres (3-7ft) and increasing to 2.5 – 3.0 metres (8-10ft) into Friday. These swells will be sustained into Sunday, although reducing. These swells will affect most of the north, west and east coast of Barbados, particularly the north and west coast.

Small craft operating in the coastal area are advised to stay in Port, and make sure their mooring ropes and chains are adequately secured and strong. Ensure that small moses and tender vessels are well outside of the breaking waves, or ideally secure them on land. Fish pots should be removed from the water.

NewsAmericasNow.com