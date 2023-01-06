BMW burst into flames triggering shock and panic on Mandela Highway Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man driving a BMW narrowly escaped life-threatening injuries after the vehicle burst into flames while he was traveling along Mandela Highway on Thursday.

Reports are that the motorist was driving a Z4 convertible along the highway when the vehicle stalled. What happened after left other motorists in shock.

The driver reported that minutes later he saw smoke coming from the vehicle. The driver opened the truck in an attempt to extinguish the blaze but had to make a hasty retreat as there was a loud explosion.

Other motorists who were passing by attempted to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers but this was unsuccessful.

The damage was estimated at over $6 million.

NewsAmericasNow.com