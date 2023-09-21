Blueface Surprised By Chrisean Rock Baby Head Walmart Video, Karlissa Reacts

Blueface and his mother Karlissa Saffold reacts to Chrisean Rock’s video in Walmart where it appears her baby head fell backwards.

Chrisean Rock says she is going to put her hands on her child’s grandmother if she doesn’t stop speaking about her. Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, had much to say about Rock’s maternal skills as she called her out for taking the baby to Walmart, of all places, and not even holding the child properly.

Many persons have criticized Chrisean Rock for not being mindful as a mother after she was seen in Walmart with the baby seemingly lying in a carrier that sees his back and head leaning at an unnatural angle. The young mother has received some advice from mothers online, but others felt that she was prioritizing everything but the child, including being out and about after the birth.

Saffold was also upset as she posted a video calling Rock out. “You got my baby in the goddamn grocery store with the god damn sh*t folded over and he doing a back bend like he in the gymnastics already. I don’t like none of them mfers,” Saffold said.

“I don’t know why my kids keep running around out here with these goddamn weirdos,” she said adding that Rock should have never had the baby in Walmart and should have sent someone to the store. In other IG stories, she wrote, “I’m giving you another chance Rock don’t let me down [high five emoji] that’s my baby and I feel like you feel about yours.”

She added, “All my kids got by trailer park trash you got dam I’m angry. I wasted my whole life on mines I wouldn’t stand next to none of them. Nowhere but in church.”

Saffold also demanded that Chrisean “give me the dam baby until he 6 weeks old if you love him. I stopped my life for the restaurant surely I would for my grandchildren.”

Chrisean was also very clear as she warned Saffold that she didn’t want her son around her and she would beat her up. “This is not your grandbaby. It’s my baby for real. You acting like you wana get beat up again. Like that’s the time about him, I was even,” she said, adding that Blueface’s sister was neutral and nice to her.

Rock also called out Blueface for seemingly disapproving of her parenting skills. “Why you chiming in on Twitter? I thought we were cool…if you not dead or in jail you not doing sh*t ad this is a whole newborn. That video I know it’s hurting and breaking everybody…that was a complete mistake but the b**ch that recorded it you’re weird,” she said.

On Twitter, the “Thotiana” rapper wrote, “Trust me I’m just as surprised as y’all.” He, however, clarified that the tweet was not about her. “My last tweet had none to do with the Walmart video my last tweet was about the apology an nice things she said about me on live as far as the Walmart video aye man she gone do her an I can’t micromanage her an the baby yall said I was doing to much so I backed off she gone be ok.”

He added, “I notice whenever she in the hot seat about a bad decision she make she blame me for some reason even if I’m not there like if I were to be honest y you take the dog to Walmart anyway shopping for your house with your new born dog added extra to your plate for nothing.”

“But y she gotta blame me tf I ain’t got none to do with the Walmart trip or her place I’m minding my business on that one she literally wanted to be a SINGLE mom for heaven sake the baby name is chrisean JR baby don’t even got my last name or none,” another tweet said.

Blueface left a kind encouragement for fans to follow.

“I know she going thru some an it’s not easy no hood harder then parent hood so I’m not gone be mean to her no more cuz her mental state determines how my son day goes let’s just encourage her to be more accountable an responsible this time around come on rock we got this I’m here,” he wrote.