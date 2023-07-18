Blueface Says He Want To Punch Pregnant Chrisean Rock In Her Belly

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are back on Crazy In Love season 2 on Zeus Network, with him telling Rock that he would hurt the child if she lied to him about the paternity.

The new show is airing while the couple appears to have parted ways, and Blueface is now back with his first baby’s mom, Jaidyn Alexis. However, the show, which was shot before the breakup, shows them arguing about the paternity of the child, where the “Thotianna” rapper says he would hurt her if he found out he was not the father.

“I’m a nice guy if you’re pregnant with my child and I’m a rub your feet and your back. If you’re not pregnant with my child and I’m rubbing your feet and rubbing your back, I might wanna punch you in your stomach, you don’t get that?” he asked Rock.

Rock retorts that she is not lying about the baby being his, and she was surprised when he said all of that because they both planned to have the child. She previously disclosed that she has had three abortions for Blueface before. “You either support me or shut the f**k up,” he cuts Rock off.

The rapper adds, “I’m very hurt that I’m stuck with a liar for 18 years of my life. I’m very hurt…I don’t know what type of dad you think I am, but if the child is mine regardless of how you feel I’m gonna be a daddy so I am stuck, very much stuck,” he says.

When Rock tells him he isn’t stuck, he replies, “I’m stuck with a child by you.”

Earlier this month, Rock revealed that she did a DNA test from a blood sample taken from the umbilical cord, which confirms that Blueface is the father. He has not reacted to the new show airing, but Blueface appears to be attempting to create a music career for his baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis. This past weekend, Jaidyn Alexis performed her new song “Stewie” at comedian Druski’s show.

However, fame did not come easy, as confused attendees at the event loudly booed her and her girlfriends, who took the stage to perform the one-liner.