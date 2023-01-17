Blueface Reveals His 2022 OnlyFans Earning Butt Heads With His Mother

Blueface responds to critics who say he is not making any money from his OnlyFans by sharing his income for 2022.

The West Coast rapper revealed he made a little less than $800,000 over the course of 2022. In December alone, he banked $68,426.40. “If you can find a way on only fans without showing your private parts I highly recommend crazy work good salary,” he wrote. Several celebrities have found OnlyFans to be lucrative, including Iggy Azalea, who just made her debut over the weekend.

In the meantime, Blueface and his mother, Karlissa Saffold, are having some difficult conversations as the rapper confronts his mother for her constant interference in his relationships.

In an episode of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s new show, Crazy in Love, the two talk about the incident last week in which Chrisean Rock beat up his mother and his sister after an argument. In the episode, the “Thotiana” rapper tells Chrisean that he hasn’t seen his mother since the fight.

During his conversation with Saffold, the rapper dives in as he chides his mother and even tells her she isn’t his “type,” implying that her behavior was competing with the woman he was sexually involved with.

“I don’t know why you think you’re just special, you’re very special, don’t get it wrong, you’re my mom and everything but I’m just saying like I feel that I am more mature than you,” the rapper said.

Blueface standing beside his Corvette

His mother responded, “You just said you got no remorse, you don’t care or anything,” his mother said.

Blueface then tells his mother, “You’re my mother, love you mother but um you’re not my type of woman, you’re not my type of lady.”

Saffold’s response was not aired on the Zeus snippet, but she did respond on her Instagram Stories, where she dragged the rapper who recently shared a video of Chrisean Rock using a public restroom to do number 2.

“I’m not supposed to be your type of woman,” she wrote in one Instagram Story.

In another story, she continued, “I’m the type that wash my ass and clean up after you and myself. And I ain’t never sat my ass on no dirty toilet seat. You got dam right I’m not yo type of woman. Yo face would neva look like a pizza boy. You better get a type like me. I was the type that put them braces on your teeth and got them mothaFucas cleaned every 6 months. Check yo self boy!!! Because you wrecking yo self boy,” she wrote.

Saffold also shared several throwback photos of Blueface as a kid wearing braces as she pointed out that she paid for the braces.

“I been clout chasing so long that the clout became clout,” she wrote.

She also reacted to a recent video of her Chrisean removing pieces of broken glass that she smashed into his head after an argument.

“He look like why the f** I do that weird sh*t to momma. I forgive you son. Let go, you don’t have to prove nothing to this world,” she wrote.

Blueface and Chrisean have not acknowledged Saffold. In the meantime, the mother also shared a screenshot of a report that he was in the studio with Kanye West.

Days ago, Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, told him that he needed to tighten up and focus on his music. The manager said the “Thotiana” rapper had not had a hit since he started hanging out with Chrisean and had been getting into lots of trouble.