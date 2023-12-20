Blueface Fiancée Jaidyn Alexis Addresses Concert Beat Down

Blueface fiancée Jaidyn Alexis is speaking out following their recent concert where things got rowdy with an alleged fan on stage.

A video caught the attention of the Salt Lake City Police Department, which launched an investigation, putting Blueface and his on-again, off-again fiancee in the path of potential legal troubles. The clip shows the “Thotiana” rapper seemingly inviting a female onto the stage before pushing her towards Jaidyn Alexis and other members of their crew, where the woman got stomped on.

In reacting to the incident on Twitter/X, Jaidyn says no fan of hers would disrespect her, insinuating that the woman is not a “fan” despite being labeled as one by the blogs. “I would never fight no fan if u get disrespectful business getting stood on and any fan of ours would know that [brain emoji] next show this Thursday see y’all there,” the “Barbie” rapper tweeted.

Jaidyn Alexis / Twitter/X

In the meantime, the Salt Lake City PD issued a statement on the incident, but so far, no charges have been filed. The police department says they are “aware of the videos posted on social media during a performance in Salt Lake City hosted by an out-of-state musician. This incident occurred on or about December 16, 2023. The Salt Lake City Police Department is currently reviewing calls for service, any applicable police reports, and the videos posted online to achieve a complete understanding of the incident and the circumstances.”

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis were rumored to have broken up recently following his problems with Chrisean Rock that, saw both of the women linking up and seemingly burying their beef. Now it appears they are back together and hit the road for a couple of shows leading up to Christmas. Jaidyn recently signed a deal with Colombia Records through her baby daddy’s own label Milf Music.

While they’ve been dating for over a decade, Blueface says he only proposed to Jaidyn Alexis to make her happy. He also called her out for doing some similar things to Chrisean Rock, like recording their phone conversations.

“I proposed to Jaidyn to make her happy, I knew that would make her happy so my whole objective with all this stuff was not to make Rock mad, it was to make Jaidyn happy so after I done all of this and I see that she still not happy, now I’m unhappy,” Blueface told Jason Lee on Instagram Live. “I just went got this game, got on one knee, I let it be known.”

The couple has two children together.