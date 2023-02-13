Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock For Taking Photo With Rick Ross

Blueface wasn’t too pleased that Chrisean Rock posed for some lens time with the Biggest Bawse, Rick Ross, at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chrisean Rock apparently left Blueface home as she and the Zeus team, along with Rubi Rose, headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday, where Rihanna performed, and a throng of celebrities came out to see the Pop Princess return to the stage. Rock posed for several photos at the event, and it seems that Blueface was not too pleased, especially as he called her out over the Rubi Rose/ DDG drama that went down on Sunday.

Chrisean Rock, who is a celebrity in her own right, was spotted on Rick Ross’ Instagram Stories, but while the photo appeared innocent, Blueface appeared upset and went off on a rant about the qualities he wanted in a woman.

“Could never be my bitch,” Blueface wrote in a Tweet. “But I get it you [new] to this shit fr so that typa sh*t excites you it’s really none wrong with it I’m just a different type n***a wit my b*tch. That’s y I told you long time ago you really don’t want that spot.”

Chrisean Rock also called out Blueface for being “weird” and a hypocrite, especially as he continues to maintain a romantic relationship with his children’s mother, Jaidyn Alexis.

“What he literally got a pic walking past idk why everyone trynna get a pic with me I’m not in his face he literally caught me off guard while I’m waiting for my car with [Zeus] n them,” she said in screenshots of text messages she sent to Blueface. “U being weird bro stfu. Like fr stop talking to me side ways.”

Rock added, “U invited b*tches tht jumped me to ya birthday n took pictures n let them shake they a$$ on u. I’m not sure what tf u keep trynna act like. Stop talking to me like u dum asf fr.”

On Twitter, Rock reveled at the attention she received from fans at the Super Bowl.

“Im at the Super Bowl running into ppl not even trying to trigger u or seem like a weird b*tch. Im really dat famous ppl go out they [way] for a pic. It’s ok for u to invite u Airbb n f*xk on bitches just chill n focus on making money stop da evil sh*t stop fr.”

Rock fired off several other tweets at Blueface, who appeared insecure.

“Stop tweeting like I did sh*t to u fr,” she wrote. “It take a idiot with pride to be this spiteful fr. People in this industry in real life would go out they way to show mad love n take pictures n whatever else tht comes with yo B*tch BEING LIT.”

She continued, “U to busy protecting yo pride n not seeing where u selfish at fr. I don’t f**k on nun of these famous n****s. Like you to busy worried bout dum sh*t when I invited u every where I go if u decide not go n not f**k with me I’m gon f**k with my self n go out with my friends idk what tf u want from me.”

In another tweet, she added, “The more u show the world how u don’t value what u have the more u make them look at you liked da weak link n make them favor me more cuz the situation I’m in with u isn’t fair u know this the world know this.”