Bill to clamp down on products from China’s Xinjiang passes Congress, will head to Biden

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, part of Washington’s continued pushback against Beijing’s treatment of the country’s Uyghur Muslim minority.

The Senate passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act by unanimous consent, sending it to the White House, where President Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law. The House of Representatives passed the bill with a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday.

The measure rushed through Congress this week after lawmakers agreed on a compromise that eliminated differences between bills introduced in the House and Senate.

Republicans and Democrats in the two chambers have been arguing over the Uyghur legislation for months. The dispute complicated passage of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, and has held up the Senate’s confirmation of some of Biden’s ambassadorial nominees, including his selection of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China.

As they cleared the way for the Uyghur bill’s passage on Thursday, lawmakers also agreed to allow a vote later in the day on at least a few of Biden’s nominees for diplomatic positions, including Burns.

