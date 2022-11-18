Big Sean Now A Father Jhené Aiko Gave Birth To Baby Noah Hasani

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean announced on Friday that Aiko recently gave birth, and they revealed their baby boy’s name.

In a post shared on Instagram, Aiko shared that she gave birth on November 8 to her second child and Big Sean’s first child, Noah Hasani. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain…he came,” she wrote with the emotional face emoji. “my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she added on her Instagram.

Jhené Aiko also shared several images, presumably before she gave birth. One photo showed her in a hospital bed with her eyes closed and legs crisscrossed as if meditating. In others, she also shared one of Big Sean taking a nap as he waited on their son’s arrival.

Big Sean also shared the same caption on his Instagram but a different set of photos, including one where his son’s tiny hand grasps his index finger. He also shared another photo of him holding the infant with his shirt off while the baby is swaddled in the hospital blanket, no doubt bonding in skin-to-skin contact.

Among those who congratulated the couple was producer Hitboy, rapper T.I, singer John Legend, 2Chainz, DJ Khaled, and many others.

The news about Jhené Aiko’s pregnancy first came in June when a woman claimed that she had seen a pregnant Aiko in the grocery store.

The “Chilombo” artist and her longtime partner only confirmed the pregnancy in late summer after they were spotted out for a stroll.

Last month, while performing at a joint event with his partner, Big Sean revealed that they were preparing to welcome a baby boy but did not share when the child was expected.

Hasani is Jhené Aiko’s second child, as she has a daughter Namiko Love Browner who is 13 years old. This is Big Sean’s first child, and he is ecstatic to be a father.