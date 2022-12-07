Bicycle Patrol Cops Arrest Two Money Laundering Suspects In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, December 05, 2022, Officers attached to the Bicycle Patrol Unit (North) were conducting patrols within the Boulevard, Castries, when they approached a motorcar which was unlawfully parked.

The passenger of the motorcar attempted to flee as officers approached. Officers gave chase and arrested him. A search was conducted of his person and foreign currency in various denominations was found, including 4200.00 USD.

The driver of the motorcar was also searched and a small quantity of suspected cocaine, along with 2600.00 XCD was recovered on his person.

Both males were cautioned and arrested in connection with Money Laundering. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image

