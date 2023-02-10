Better roads are anticipated for the West St. George constituency this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Parliamentary Representative for West St. George Curtis King said great focus will be placed on fixing the roads in his constituency this year.

King, who was speaking on NBC Radio on Wednesday noted that he has done a significant amount of work on the roads in his constituency but he recognizes that more work still needs to be done.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/KING-ROAD.mp3

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has allocated EC$120 million in the 2023 budget for the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

