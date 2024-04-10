The content originally appeared on: Diario

” Remembrance is a form of meeting” – Kahlil Gibran

“Your living is determined not so much by what life brings to you as by the

attitude you bring to life; not so much by what happens to you as by the way

your mind looks at what happens.” – Kahlil Gibran

Cu dolor na nos curason pero tambe agradecido pa tur e bunita recuerdonan,

nos ta anuncia e fayecimento di:

Bernardus (Ben) F. C. King

*14 januari 1948 – † 9 april 2024

Acto di entiero lo wordo anuncia despues.