The content originally appeared on: Diario
” Remembrance is a form of meeting” – Kahlil Gibran
“Your living is determined not so much by what life brings to you as by the
attitude you bring to life; not so much by what happens to you as by the way
your mind looks at what happens.” – Kahlil Gibran
Cu dolor na nos curason pero tambe agradecido pa tur e bunita recuerdonan,
nos ta anuncia e fayecimento di:
Bernardus (Ben) F. C. King
*14 januari 1948 – † 9 april 2024
Acto di entiero lo wordo anuncia despues.