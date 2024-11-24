Beres Hammond’s ‘Just A Man’ To Be Reissued On Limited-Edition Vinyl

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024: 17 North Parade, an imprint of VP Records, in collaboration with Harmony House, will reissue Beres Hammond’s Just A Man on November 28, 2024, exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday. This U.S.-only limited edition will feature a newly remastered colored vinyl pressing, showcasing the original “Rolls Royce” cover art, making it a prized collectible for fans.

A highly sought-after album in the Rare Groove circuit, Just A Man is valued by collectors, with original copies being rare and elusive. First released by Joe Gibbs, the album captures Hammond’s early creative versatility, blending reggae with elements of funk, R&B, and disco. The album’s production features contributions from Hammond, Willie Lindo, and Ivor Lindo, each adding their distinct touch. Tracks like “Do This World a Favour” and “Keep My Wheel Turning” are favorites in the Funk & Soul scene, renowned as 2-step dance floor classics.

With a career spanning over four decades, Hammond is celebrated as one of reggae’s most iconic voices, known for hits like “Rock Away” and “They Gonna Talk.” Honored with the Order of Jamaica and an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies, his influence on reggae and lovers rock is immeasurable. Just A Man provides a rare glimpse into his early musical explorations beyond reggae.

This reissue, backed by a lineup of renowned musicians such as Val Douglas, Mikey Chung, Dean Fraser, Clive Hunt, Harold Butler, Robbie Lyn, and Pam Hall, brings a fresh clarity to the album’s intricate arrangements. The Just A Man reissue will be available at Record Store Day Black Friday participating stores across the U.S. on November 28, 2024.