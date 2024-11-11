Belize Born Rapper Shyne Opens Up About Diddy, Prison, And Redemption In New Documentary

News Americas, New York, NY, November 15, 2024: Belize-born rapper-turned-politician Moses “Shyne” Barrow is finally sharing his side of the story about his decade-long prison sentence and his connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the upcoming Hulu documentary The Honorable Shyne, premiering on November 18th, the film delves into Barrow’s rise to fame, his fall from grace, and his eventual transformation into a political leader in Belize.

Shyne visits SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Barrow, then a rising star in Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, recounts the fateful night in 1999 that led to his conviction. A nightclub shooting in New York City injured three people and resulted in Barrow’s arrest alongside Combs and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. While Combs and Lopez made bail and Combs was later acquitted, Barrow was convicted and served eight years of a 10-year sentence before being deported to Belize.

Reflecting on that night, Barrow reveals in the documentary: “I went to Club New York with two weapons on me. A disagreement broke out, and I was caught in the middle. One of the men involved reached for his weapon, and that’s when I reached for mine.”

In the documentary, Barrow accuses Combs of abandoning him during the trial and manipulating the legal process to secure his own acquittal. “When I was in The Tombs, Puff’s lawyers advised him to distance himself from me. I was left to rot in prison while he moved on,” Barrow says. He alleges that Combs’ lawyers orchestrated witness testimonies to ensure Barrow was convicted.

Barrow recalls confronting Combs years later about the incident, saying, “You apologized back then, and I’ve healed, but I won’t restate the facts. If it weren’t for you, I would’ve made the case. I would’ve walked just like you.”

A spokesperson for Combs has categorically denied these allegations, calling them “unequivocally false.”

After his release, Barrow left the music industry behind, embracing his Jewish faith and turning to politics. He became the leader of the opposition in Belize, using his platform to advocate for his community. Despite making a public appearance with Combs at the BET Lifetime Achievement tribute, Barrow says their reunion was for Belize’s benefit, not personal reconciliation.

“When the allegations about Diddy assaulting Cassie surfaced, I had to distance myself,” Barrow explains in the documentary, referencing his condemnation of Combs following the release of disturbing videos.

Barrow emphasizes that his story is one of integrity and resilience. “I didn’t betray my friends or snitch. I sacrificed my career, my life, and my family to uphold my integrity and humanity,” he says.

The Honorable Shyne showcases Barrow’s journey from a troubled youth in Brooklyn to a hip-hop sensation, and finally to a respected political figure. The documentary sheds light on his struggles, triumphs, and his ongoing mission to redefine his legacy.