Beijing tests 20 million residents amid ‘fast and furious’ Omicron outbreak

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Beijing has rolled out mass Covid testing for nearly 20 million residents in most of the city, as authorities race to contain a fresh Omicron outbreak that has sparked panic buying amid fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

The Chinese capital started testing all residents of Chaoyang, a bustling district home to the business center and foreign embassies, on Monday morning, in the first of three rounds of testing to be conducted over a five-day period. Residents and office workers formed long lines at makeshift testing centers throughout the day.

As of 8 p.m., nearly 3.7 million tests had been carried out, with more than half a million having returned a negative result, city officials said at a late-night news conference.

The officials also announced that mass testing would be expanded Tuesday to all but five outlying districts of the capital, covering about 19.5 million of the city’s 21.5 million residents.

The announcement came after 29 cases were detected in the 24 hours through 4 p.m. Monday, though officials said all the new cases were discovered in areas already under epidemic controls.

