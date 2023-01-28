Batson headlines Soca For Her

Black Immigrant Daily News

Soca sweetheart Nadia Batson has emerged as one of TT’s top entertainers.

For that reason, the singer/songwriter was chosen as one of two headline acts for Randy Glasgow’s Soca For Her event on February 3, a media release said.

“Our role in this industry, isn’t all business. As a promoter, we engage talent and deliver opportunities for artistes like Nadia and so many others, to live out their dreams, showcasing their ability to the world,” Glasgow said in the release..

Batson has been steadily gaining success in the Caribbean. She consistently credits her team of architects, which include manager and producer Erikkson “Don Iko” George and Avalon Gomez, who handles public relations and brand management, for her steady rise. Musically, Batson has always been a gifted talent. Her songwriting prowess has seen her pen music for numerous artistes and certainly, herself.

In 2021, as the pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, Batson and her team presented Carnival and soca music enthusiasts with an outstanding digital concert presentation. Recorded at the Five Islands Amusement & Water Park, Batson’s Artform concert featured Lyrikal, Voice and Terri Lyons in a tightly-produced soca showcase.

Throughout 2022, she toured the United States and other countries.

“What we saw was an artist who capitalised on what many had been yearning for internationally. Those who couldn’t come home because of the pandemic and those who yearned for the ‘greatest show on Earth,’ which had not been staged for two years, were catered to, in a very intentional way,” Glasgow said.

Batson will perform with SASS, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. With hits like Soca Party, Lift Up, Endurance and others, Batson is primed and ready to deliver her brand of soca sweetness.

“Nadia is a gem to our culture and we want to celebrate her. She deserves every bit of success she is having because she has put in the work,” Glasgow said.

At Soca For Her, Batson will be joined by Patrice Roberts, backed by the A Team band as the show’s headline act.

On his thoughts of soca music still being a growing genre Glasgow believes it takes a cohesion among all sectors of the business, to push the genre.

“We are intent on showcasing our country’s soca artistes in the most meaningful way. When tourists visit our country for Carnival, they must see and experience something that’s showcased at a standard of international appeal. They must leave here, raving about what they saw, heard and experienced,” he emphasised.

