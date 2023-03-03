Barcelona beats Real Madrid 1-0

Barcelona bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Real Madrid yesterday.

An Eder Militao own goal separated the teams at the Bernabeu despite Real Madrid having more possession and chances.

It was a welcome result for Barcelona after they lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and to Almeria in Spanish La Liga.

Barcelona defended deep after taking the lead, and their discipline earned a narrow advantage to take into the second leg at the Nou Camp on 5th April.

Barcelona are top of La Liga but Real Madrid would have gone into the match feeling fragile after their elimination from Europe and a shock league defeat last weekend.

