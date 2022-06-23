Barack and Michelle Obama ink deal with Amazon’s Audible

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)The Obamas are heading to Audible.

Higher Ground — Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company — signed an exclusive multi-year first-look production deal with Audible, Amazon’s audiobook and podcast service. It gives Audible first dibs on Higher Ground content and includes multiple audio projects that will be distributed worldwide.

Financial aspects and length of the deal were not disclosed.

The new deal with Audible — which was announced on Tuesday — follows reports of the Obamas ending their partnership with Spotify in April . That deal had been in place since 2019.

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” former President Obama said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”

