Bajans caught off-guard by Friday fuel price change notice Loop Barbados

Fuel prices in Barbados are announced on the first Sunday of each month consistently, however, on March 31, 2023, a fuel price change notice was issued, shocking Barbadian drivers.

Beyond the usual Sunday night notice, Bajan drivers have only experienced price changes with immediate effect or which go into effect on particular dates due to changes in Parliament or by way of press conferences.

The notice from the Ministry of Energy preempted the expected notice today.

Some Bajans were upset, not only confused by the move.

On social media, someone wrote, “Men does just up and change gas prices at any random time now and this is bare…”

The Ministry’s notice of an increase in gasoline and LPG prices gave no reason for the unusual time of the announcement.

Before this hike, up to last month, February 2023, Bajans and visitors to the island were already paying $4.08 per litre for gasoline, which equates to a whopping EC $20.87 per gallon, and that was the highest price for gasoline in the Eastern Caribbean.

