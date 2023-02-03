Bajan surfer Josh Burke places 5th in World Surf League qualifiers Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbadian surfer Josh Burke is making big waves in North America.

Burke blaze his way to make to the top five in the first event of the World’s Surf League Men’s Qualifying Series.

The Old Brigand Rum ambassador placed fifth in the the WSL QS 3000 SLO Cal Pro in Pismo Beach, California, against 112 of the world’s best surfers.

In media release, Burke’s management stated that the Quarter-Finals was “an action packed back and forth” heat as the Caribbean’s #1 faced eventual winner Dimitri Populous.

Poulos from Ventura, California took to the early lead and held it for majority of the 25-minute quarter-final.

With four minutes remaining, Burke dropped in on a steep left executing two vicious backside snaps and ended with a vertical off the top to score the highest wave at that stage a 7.30 point ride to take the lead.

Priority went to Poulos who wasted no time getting a wave and fell. Burke now held priority leading with three minutes to go and Poulos got a wave inside of Burke that looked like it had very little potential. The wave unexpectedly held up and ended up turning into a critical close out where Polous launched the biggest backside rotation and highest wave score of the event a 9.30 point ride to move into first with couple minutes to go.

Burke now required a near perfect 9.38 point ride with 24 seconds to go. A set wave came directly to Burke, with a big opportunity he scratched into it, pumped hard down the line generating lots of speed in preparation to execute a massive front side 360 degree air rotation, but he failed to stick the landing.

He earned 1423 points in his quest to qualify into the 2023 WSL Challenger Series.

With four events remaining Burke now stands at 13th in the North American rankings.

His next event is the WSL Ron Jon Pro March in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

NewsAmericasNow.com