Azeredo dankbaar voor gastvrij onthaal Braziliaanse president

Ambassadeur Jose Raphael Lopes Mendes de Azeredo van Brazilië is de regering, en in het bijzonder het Surinaamse volk, zeer erkentelijk voor het warm onthaal van de Braziliaanse president Jair Bolsonaro en diens delegatie. Het Braziliaanse staatshoofd was op donderdag voor een officieel bezoek in Suriname. Hij keerde vrijdag vervroegd terug naar zijn land vanwege het overlijden van zijn moeder.