Attorney General Wilkin Highlights Steps Taken to Promote Good Governance

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 09, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to actively pursue anti-corruption legislation and other related measures that will promote good governance at all levels across the public sector.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, reiterated the government’s commitment to anti-corruption during a national address to mark today’s, December 09, 2022, observance of International Anti-Corruption Day. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Uniting the World Against Corruption.”

The Attorney General noted that the mandate government received on August 05, 2022, when it was elected with overwhelming support from the electorate, was a clear signal for good governance and greater openness.

“It is because of this clear mandate from the people, your government has moved swiftly to implement the main three pillars of our Federation’s Anti-Corruption programme,” he stated. “Very shortly, the Integrity Commission will finally get the teeth needed to address corruption by high-level public officers in our Federation by way of amendments and regulations to the Integrity in Public Life Act.”

Attorney General Wilkin added that “Our proposed Anti-Corruption Act envisions the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute criminal acts of corruption throughout the Civil Service, Statutory Boards and Government-Owned Companies.

“The Freedom of Information Act will finally be operationalized to allow access to the press and public to non-confidential Government information,” he indicated.

It was also revealed that the government is actively reviewing the United Nations Convention against Corruption to determine if the Federation should accede to that treaty.

“Corrupt activities like government officials taking bribes drain public resources away from education, health care, social programmes, and effective infrastructure – the kinds of investments that can improve economic performance and raise living standards for ALL,” Honourable Wilkin said. “That is why tackling corruption is the right and responsibility of everyone, and only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime.”

The Attorney General stated that “under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, this country, our proud Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, will be a success story in the fight against corruption.”

NewsAmericasNow.com